Edmonton police charge man, 31, in December shooting death
Victim, 45, found outside apartment building near 103rd Avenue and 115th Street
Edmonton police have charged a 31-year-old man with second-degree murder in the shooting death of another man in December.
The victim, 45-year-old Arthur Charles Edward Beauchamp, was found seriously injured outside an apartment building near 103rd Avenue and 115th Street on Dec. 3.
Police had been responding to a 911 call about a family dispute.
Beauchamp was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries. An autopsy confirmed he died from a gunshot wound and that the manner of death was homicide.
The suspect in the shooting death was arrested without incident Jan. 8 at a residence in central Edmonton, police said in a news release Monday.
In addition to the murder charge, the 31-year-old is facing three counts of breaching a firearms prohibition order.
Police said they are not looking for other suspects.