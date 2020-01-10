Edmonton police charge 4 after drug trafficking investigation on north side

Three men and a woman have been charged after a months-long police investigation into drug trafficking in north Edmonton that netted close to $500,000 in drugs and cash.

Edmonton Police Service officers began investigating in spring 2019 after becoming aware of a drug trafficking operation, police said in a news release Friday.

Search warrants were executed at three addresses in the McConachie, Klarvatten and Oxford neighbourhoods on Jan. 5.

Police seized 3.5 kilograms of cocaine and 1 kg of methamphetamine. The drugs had a combined street value of more than $277,000, police said in the news release.

Nearly $200,000 in Canadian currency and $2,075 in U.S. cash was also seized as proceeds of crime.

A 28-year-old man faces 14 charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, two counts of using a forged document and several charges under the Child, Youth and Family Enhancement Act and the Drug Endangered Children Act.

A 27-year-old woman faces 11 charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000 and several charges under the Child, Youth and Family Enhancement Act and the Drug Endangered Children Act.

A 38-year-old man is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000. Another man, 37, is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.