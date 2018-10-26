Edmonton police break up trafficking ring, find secret compartment in truck's console

A month-long trafficking investigation by Edmonton police ended last week in the arrest of six suspects and offered insight into how drug dealers conceal their drugs and weapons.

The drug and gang section opened the investigation in July. On Oct. 19, officers swarmed four properties, one each in the Baranow, McConachie, Newton and Garneau neighbourhoods.

During the searches police seized:

700 grams of cocaine hydrochloride with a street value of $70,000;

124 grams of cocaine base (crack cocaine) with a street value of $14,820;

30 grams of fentanyl with a street value of $9,000;

10 kilograms of buffing agent with a street value of $40,000;

drug-making and packaging paraphernalia

$159,570 in Canadian currency.

Police also recovered a shotgun and handgun with serial numbers defaced, a sawed-off shotgun, a rifle and 85 rounds of ammunition.

Police seized three vehicles including a 2014 Dodge Ram with a sophisticated hidden compartment in the console that could only be accessed electronically.

Police released a video showing how the high-tech hidden compartment worked.

Six men between the ages of 23 and 29 face trafficking several charges. One of the men also faces 23 firearms-related charges.