Edmonton police investigate suspicious death in west end

Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death at the site of a reported assault in west Edmonton Friday morning.

The investigation is in its early stages and no further details will be provided, police said in a news release.

Officers in tactical uniform could be seen around a light blue two-storey home on Breckenridge Drive in the Breckenridge Greens neighbourhood. The home backs onto the Lewis Estates golf course.

Officers initially responded to a report of an assault with a weapon Friday morning.

Police were called to the area of 214th Street and Breckenridge Drive around 8:50 a.m.

Police vehicles converged on a quiet residential street in west Edmonton Friday morning after an assault call. (Rick Bremness/CBC)

As of 10 a.m., a command post had been set up at 87A Avenue and 213th Street. Officers shut down roads in the neighbourhood and asked members of the public to avoid the area.

By 11 a.m., police had re-opened all roads in the neighbourhood.

Police said more information would be provided as it becomes available.