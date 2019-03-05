Skip to Main Content
Edmonton police officer charged with assault

An Edmonton police officer has been charged with one count of assault, city police said Tuesday.

Assault charge related to on-duty incident in December 2017

Const. Matthew O'Mara, shown here in a CBC story from 2016, is charged with one count of assault in relation to an incident near Jasper Avenue in December 2017. (John Zazula/CBC)

Const. Matthew O'Mara was charged in relation to an on-duty incident in December 2017 involving a person near Jasper Avenue and 103rd Street, police said in a news release.

O'Mara, a three-year member, remains on active duty, in a non-patrol role, police said.

The charges follow an in-depth investigation by the EPS Professional Standards Branch.

Police said they will not comment further on the investigation.

