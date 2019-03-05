Edmonton police officer charged with assault

An Edmonton police officer was been charged Tuesday with one count of assault.

Const. Matthew O'Mara was charged in relation to an on-duty incident in December 2017 involving a person near Jasper Avenue and 103rd Street, police said in a news release.

O'Mara, a three-year member, remains on active duty, in a non-patrol role, police said.

The charges follow an in-depth investigation by the EPS Professional Standards Branch.

Police said they will not comment further on the investigation.