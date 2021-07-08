Two Edmonton police officers charged with assault

Two veteran Edmonton police officers have been charged with assault in connection to an arrest last year.

Sgt. Marc Chmilar and Sgt. Steven Minarchi were charged Thursday.

The alleged assault took place on Oct. 4, 2020 in the Southwest Division, Edmonton police said in a media release.

That same day, the Professional Standards Branch received a complaint about the officers and launched a formal investigation, police said.

After being sent to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Services in Calgary in April, prosecutors recommended on July 2 that both members be charged.

Const. Steve Minarchi is one of two officers charged with assault. (CBC)

Chmilar has been with the Edmonton Police Service for 16 years. He is working in a non-patrol position, police said.

Minarchi, who has been with the service for 20 years, is on leave.

An internal investigation will be conducted after the court proceedings are complete, police said.