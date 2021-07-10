Edmonton police officers' guns not used to shoot man during incident last weekend: ASIRT

A man who died after sustaining a gunshot wound during an altercation with Edmonton police was not shot with the officers' firearms, evidence gathered by Alberta's police oversight agency suggests.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating how a 50-year-old man died on July 3 after an incident with police in a west-central Edmonton back alley.

Patrol officers found the man lying underneath a parked vehicle with a saw around 5:45 a.m. that day. He ran from the officers when they approached him and a confrontation ensued in a nearby backyard.

The man may have fired several gunshots toward police during the incident, while one of the police officers used a stun gun. But at some point the 50-year-old was shot and later died in hospital, ASIRT said in a news release.

Physical evidence gathered so far suggests neither officers' gun was fired during the incident. A handgun found at the scene was seized as evidence, however, the release said.

An autopsy conducted last Thursday and evidence gathered from the backyard suggest the man was shot by the seized handgun, said ASIRT.

The team might normally release a photo of weapons found at a scene, but this particular handgun was identified as "potentially relevant" to other open investigations, so it's being withheld, said ASIRT.

The investigation into last weekend's incident is still underway.

