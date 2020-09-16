Edmonton police arrest suspect after 'vicious' assault on LRT station cleaner

A 33-year-old man is facing criminal charges after a "vicious" random assault Tuesday on a cleaner at the MacEwan LRT station.

The 61-year-old victim was left unconscious, Edmonton police said in a news release Wednesday. He was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The attack was reported just before noon on Tuesday.

Police said the cleaner was working when a man armed with a knife demanded his cell phone.

The cleaner tried to run but was caught and assaulted, police said.

The man, who police called a "prolific offender," then fled before allegedly threatening another person with a knife near Churchill Square.

Police were notified of the second incident and made an arrest. Investigators used surveillance images to link the suspect to the alleged attack at the LRT station.

The accused is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon, robbery, mischief and failing to comply with probation.