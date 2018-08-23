Skip to Main Content
Edmonton police arrest escaped inmate

Edmonton police have arrested an inmate who escaped from the Edmonton Institution for Women.

Samantha Towedo escaped from the Edmonton Institution for Women on Wednesday evening.

Samantha Towedo, 34, was arrested without incident at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday near a commercial complex at 118th Street and 104th Avenue.

Police said a tip from the public led officers to that location. 

Towedo escaped from the institution in west Edmonton on Wednesday evening by climbing over a fence, police said.

They described her as a violent offender and said she was considered dangerous.

