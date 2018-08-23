Edmonton police arrest escaped inmate

Edmonton police have arrested an inmate who escaped from the Edmonton Institution for Women.

Samantha Towedo, 34, was arrested without incident at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday near a commercial complex at 118th Street and 104th Avenue.

Police said a tip from the public led officers to that location.

Towedo escaped from the institution in west Edmonton on Wednesday evening by climbing over a fence, police said.

They described her as a violent offender and said she was considered dangerous.