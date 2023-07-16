Edmonton police arrest 2 people after multiple 'random' shootings

Edmonton police say two are in custody after a number of people and vehicles were shot at Saturday night in what police are calling "random acts of violence."

Shortly after 9 p.m. officers responded to a weapons complaint near 95th Avenue and 149th Street, according to a Sunday news release from the Edmonton Police Service.

It was reported to police that a motorist was stopped at the intersection when he was shot at by a suspect in a grey vehicle.

The man was not injured. Investigators found multiple bullet holes in the passenger door side of the vehicle.

Around 10 minutes later, officers responded to another weapons complaint a few blocks away in the area of 142nd Street and 89A Avenue, where a woman's vehicle was shot at. The woman suffered minor injuries.

At 9:27 p.m., another reported shooting occurred near 107th Street and 82nd Avenue.

Police say a man and woman were driving down Whyte Avenue when the two suspects shot at them in a grey Audi.

Both were hit by bullets. They suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries and are recovering in hospital.

Another person in the area had their vehicle shot at as well.

The suspect vehicle was spotted at 11:15 p.m. by police, who followed the vehicle into Beaumont, Alta., where it was reportedly "driving erratically, travelling at a high rate of speed, and veering into oncoming traffic."

Two suspects were arrested in Devon and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The 31-year-old man who was driving and a 28-year-old woman who was a passenger are collectively facing 37 charges, including multiple counts of aggravated assault and firearm-related offences.

"Our investigation does not reveal any connection between the suspects or any of the victims who were simply travelling through the city and targeted in these random acts of violence," Staff Sgt. Shelley Fisher said in the release.