Edmonton police investigating apartment fire deemed suspicious

Edmonton police are investigating a fire that ignited inside an apartment building in the city's Queen Mary Park neighbourhood Friday evening, injuring three people.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, police responded to a call about a suspicious fire inside an apartment building near 117th Street and 108th Avenue.

Residents were evacuated to ensure their safety, police say, but three people were treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but police are investigating, along with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, as the circumstances surrounding the incident appear suspicious, according to police.

The areas between 116th and 117th streets, as well as 108th and 109th avenues, were closed to motorists Friday to continue the investigation.

As of Saturday, the property is still taped off by police.