Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Edmonton·New

Edmonton police investigating apartment fire deemed suspicious

Edmonton police are investigating a fire that ignited inside an apartment building in the city's Queen Mary Park neighbourhood Friday evening, injuring three people.

Fire broke out from basement apartment in city's Queen Mary Park neighbourhood, police say

CBC News ·
An SUV with an Edmonton Police Service decal is parked in front of an apartment building. Four windows are boarded up. A patio is burned and cluttered with debris. Parts of the brick building are also burned from a fire. There is debris scattered on the lawn in front of the building.
Shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, Edmonton police responded to a call about a suspicious fire inside an apartment building near 117th Street and 108th Avenue. (Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi/CBC)

Edmonton police are investigating a fire that ignited inside an apartment building in the city's Queen Mary Park neighbourhood Friday evening, injuring three people.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, police responded to a call about a suspicious fire inside an apartment building near 117th Street and 108th Avenue.

Residents were evacuated to ensure their safety, police say, but three people were treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but police are investigating, along with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, as the circumstances surrounding the incident appear suspicious, according to police.

The areas between 116th and 117th streets, as well as 108th and 109th avenues, were closed to motorists Friday to continue the investigation.

As of Saturday, the property is still taped off by police.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Submit a news tip|Corrections and clarifications

now