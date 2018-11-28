Sex-trade worker with HIV charged with aggravated sexual assault

Edmonton police have charged a 28-year-old sex-trade worker with aggravated sexual assault for failing to disclose his HIV status before consensual sex.

Police were told in May that the 57-year-old complainant contracted HIV after having sex twice in 2016 with Anthony Lee Taylor.

"It was reported that Taylor did not disclose his HIV status to the complainant," police said in a news release Wednesday.

Taylor works in the sex trade and has a "high-risk lifestyle," police said. Detectives believe other people may have had sex with Taylor without being informed of his medical history.

"Taylor is considered to have a high HIV viral load and has not sought treatment in a number of years," police said.

Police released a photograph and a description of Taylor and urged people who may have had sex with him to seek medical attention and call police.

Taylor is described as a black male who is also known to present as female.

He is about five-foot-seven, weighs approximately 125 pounds and goes by a number of aliases, including Alex, Nikki, Tatiana and/or Tiana.