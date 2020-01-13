Man seriously injured in EPS officer-involved shooting, ASIRT says

Alberta's policing watchdog has been asked to investigate following an officer-involved shooting north of Edmonton Monday that left one man seriously injured.

In a tweet around 9 a.m., the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said it has been directed to investigate.

The shooting, which involved an officer with the Edmonton Police Service, happened early Monday and "resulted in serious injury to one man," ASIRT said.

Edmonton police say two patrol officers discharged their weapons repeatedly after coming across a "break and enter in progress" around 4 a.m. at a gas station in the area of Range Road 244 and Hwy 37, north of the city.

"When members challenged the suspects, contact between the suspect and EPS vehicles occurred, resulting in EPS members discharging their firearms," Edmonton police said in a news release.

"A criminal flight ensued, which led the officers to the area of 25005 Sturgeon Rd. A second vehicle contact occurred, at which point the officers again discharged their firearms."

ASIRT has been directed to investigate an <a href="https://twitter.com/edmontonpolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@edmontonpolice</a> officer-involved shooting that occurred early this morning and resulted in serious injury to one man. Details to follow. —@ASIRT_AB

One male suspect was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Three other suspects were also taken into custody, police said.

No police officers were injured, EPS said.

Police said the gas station was outside EPS jurisdiction but it's not uncommon for patrol officers to travel outside their division.

Meanwhile, a heavy police presence could be seen at two locations north of city limits Monday morning — in a residential area at Sturgeon Road and Essex Point in Sturgeon County, and at a Petro-Canada gas station in the nearby hamlet of Namao.

At the Sturgeon Road scene, police had taped off a large area of a neighbourhood north of Anthony Henday Drive. A damaged police cruiser sat near the shoulder.

Officers could also been seen at a Petro-Canada gas station nearby on Highway 37. At the front of the business, the metal security bars were bent off the door frame and the glass appeared to have been shattered.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving Alberta's police that result in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct. More details on the ASIRT investigation are expected later Monday.