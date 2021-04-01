Edmonton plans to clamp down on noisy vehicles with $1,000 fine

The City of Edmonton is taking a shot at deterring motorists from making excessive vehicle noise with a possible $1,000 fine for infractions in its traffic bylaw.

City council is expected to vote on the proposed bylaw amendment at a meeting Wednesday.

The change would make it an offence for drivers of all types of vehicles to create excessive noise, and the fine would double for a subsequent infraction.

Currently, the city's Community Standards Bylaw makes noise an offence only for motorcyclists whose machine exceeds 92 decibels.

Right now, bylaw officers can give out fines to car and truck drivers under the provincial Traffic Safety Act.

Current fines in the municipal bylaw and provincial legislation range from $162 to $250.

Commercial aircraft on takeoff produce noise levels above 120 decibels. A telephone ring produces about 80 decibels and a jackhammer about 100. Highway traffic noise ranges from 70 to 80 decibels at a distance of 15 metres from the highway.

Anne Stevenson, councillor for the downtown Ward O-day'min, lives near the High Level Bridge where she hears the constant roar of vehicles in the warmer seasons.

"It's incredibly disruptive," she said. "I think Edmontonians have said very loud and clear that this is an issue, it's an area of concern."

Complaints come in from across the city through the 311 line, emails and the city's website, she said in an interview Monday.

The bylaw amendment would focus on people making unnecessary and intentional vehicle noise, usually by altering their vehicles or modifying their mufflers.

"I think the severity of the fine reflects the really significant impact that has on their neighbours," Stevenson said. "So anyone that is operating their vehicle as it was designed to be operated has no reason to fear."

Unable to sleep, increased stress

The city said that in 2021 — in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic — it received 1,028 complaints.

Evangeline Rand, who lives downtown, thinks $1,000 isn't enough.

"I would make it even more, frankly, because the noise is unbearable," Rand told CBC News Monday. "In the summer, it's terrible, you can hardly sit on your balcony."

She said it's especially bad near the legislature building on 97th Avenue and 108th Street.

"It seems to be a running race for people, motorbikes, fast cars," Rand said.

A city report from last August shows people consistently complain about not being able to sleep, increased stress levels, drivers revving their engines and gathering in neighbourhood parks and parking lots after hours.

Along Jasper Avenue, Nathan Cuckow said he thinks a stiffer fine might work to deter drivers from intentionally making engine noise.

"Something has to happen, people obviously feel like they can kind of do whatever they want," he said. "Somebody's got to do something about it."

If the bylaw amendment passes, Stevenson said the city will have to monitor how the change takes effect.

"I think this summer will be a good test for that to see if the severity of the enforcement moves the needle or if again, we need to look at the frequency of enforcement," she said.

Automated enforcement

Coun. Michael Janz started a petition last summer, and proposed a much heftier $5,000 fine. Later, councillors agreed to consider a $1,000 ticket.

This past weekend, Janz sent out an email to constituents urging them to vocalize support for the bylaw amendment.

"I'm already hearing too much noise this past week as the street racers return to Whyte Avenue," Janz wrote.

Janz said he thinks the real deterrent will be in enforcement and is advocating for the city to adopt automated decibel-reading technology, used in cities around the world.

A few years ago, the city installed noise monitors, but they were proven not to work effectively. Janz pointed out that the province is reviewing the rules on the technology.

"The provincial government has yet to release their update on the automated enforcement guidelines, which unfortunately hamstrings our ability to use new photo radar technology on noisy vehicles," he wrote in the email.