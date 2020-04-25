Edmonton pilot successfully completes emergency plane landing

An Edmonton man was able to land his small plane safely on a country road Saturday.

Police say Strathcona RCMP and Strathcona Emergency services were called to the site of a plane crash east of Sherwood Park just before noon. They found a small float plane with minor damage on Township Road 524 near Range Road 212, according to a news release.

The pilot, the plane's owner and sole occupant, was not injured. No other people or vehicles were involved.

The man says the plane was having mechanical issues and so he decided to land on the roadway.