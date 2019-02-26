'Abundance of light': Campaign launched to build residential hospice in Edmonton

Maude Bombardier recalls the residential hospice in San Francisco that offered her 27-year-old brother a supportive space where he could die in peace.

"There was an abundance of light in that house and I didn't feel like my brother was going there to die. I felt like he was going there to heal," said Bombardier.

Five years later, the experience has inspired her to volunteer at Pilgrims Hospice Society, which is launching a new campaign to give families in Edmonton the same support her brother had.

On Tuesday, the society officially launched its campaign to build Edmonton's first stand-alone residential community hospice. The society has already raised almost $7 million, which is nearly half of the $15 million goal.

The money will pay for a 12-bed residential hospice that will replace the current structure — a converted convent — that has offered services to Edmontonians diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses for the past 25 years.

"To know that people in Edmonton are going to have that chance to see their loved ones die in a [supportive] warm home-like environment is quite something," Bombardier told CBC News.

Doors are expected to open at the residential hospice in 2020. (Pilgrim’s Hospice Society) "They're going to have a choice of knowing that they can have those last few days not feeling like they're in a rush, rush environment, knowing that they have a more peaceful way of ending their life."

At the moment, the hospice situated in the Crestwood neighbourhood provides a range of supports for clients and their loved ones such as day programs, respite services and counselling. Another program offers a 24-hour vigil for those without family or friends to support them in their final hours of life.

The new facility will include 12 private suites for people who don't need to be in the hospital but can't be cared for at home. There will also be family spaces, a spiritual care room and a beautiful courtyard to support clients psychologically, socially and spiritually.

The residential hospice will provide an option to people who don’t need to be in the hospital but can’t be cared for at home, said Monica Robson, executive director. (John Shypitka/CBC)

The time is right for a residential facility because of an aging population, an increase in chronic disease and an absence of hospice beds in the west end of the city, said Monica Robson, executive director of the society.

'Helping people live'

"It can be very isolating," said Robson, who previously helped open a residential hospice program in Ontario. "I think that our society can be a little bit afraid of death and dying and so really our programs are about helping people live their life until their last days, right up until the end."

The society also helps those left behind to move on afterwards, including children who attend a grief program.

"All of a sudden you see five little boys who say my dad died and as sad as that is there is something very positive for those kids to realize that they're not the only one,' said Robson.

The residential hospice project is a collaboration of governments and community leaders including Edmonton businessman Harold Roozen who donated $3 million.

Robson said there will be no charge for patients to receive care in the new residential hospice centre, which she expects will be funded through AHS like the residential hospices in Okotoks, Calgary and Red Deer.

The aim is to demolish the old structure in June and begin construction on the new building in August with doors reopening in late 2020.

