Edmonton piano teacher charged with sexual assault on teenage students

A 61-year-old Edmonton piano teacher has been charged with sex offences against two teenage students.

The two complainants came forward last year with allegations that they had been sexually assaulted during private piano lessons, the Edmonton Police Service said Thursday in a news release.

One complainant reported incidents that took place in March 2009, when he was 15 years old.

The other complainant reported incidents that happened between November 2011 and November 2012, when he was 18.

Daniel Shee Yin Chong, 61, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference.

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 24.

Investigators said they believe there may have been other complainants, and asked anyone with information to contact police.