Edmonton pharmacist's practice permit suspended by college for second time

Edmonton pharmacist Si Huu Nguyen has had his practice permit suspended again, this time for two years, and has been ordered to pay fines and other costs totalling about $38,000, the Alberta College of Pharmacy says.

A college hearing tribunal found that Nguyen created false dispensing records while acting as manager of the V-Can Pharmacy in Edmonton, which closed in December 2018, the college said Thursday in a news release.

Nguyen was accused of submitting more than $170,000 in claims to a third-party insurer in 2017 that were not supported by corresponding inventory purchase records.

The tribunal found Nguyen guilty of unprofessional conduct and said his actions had harmed the integrity of the profession.

The third-party insurer is pursuing repayment, the college said, and has already recovered most of the money.

This is the second unprofessional conduct offence for Nguyen.

In July 2019, a third-party insurer accused Nguyen of submitting hundreds of claims, worth more than $100,000 in total, that couldn't be supported with inventory purchase records, the college said at the time in a news release.

A hearing tribunal found him guilty of unprofessional conduct. He was suspended for one year and fined $30,000.

The latest suspension of Nguyen's practice permit will commence the day after his initial one-year suspension ends, the college said.

Nguyen must complete an ethics course before he can be reinstated as a clinical pharmacist. He cannot be an owner, proprietor, or licensee of a pharmacy for a period of five years.

A copy of the tribunal decision has been be sent to the minister of justice and solicitor general, the college said.

V-Can Pharmacy, at 10767 97th St., closed in December 2018.