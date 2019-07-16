PETA activists plan protest at Legislature following Stampede horse deaths

An animal rights group is planning a protest Tuesday outside the Alberta Legislature to push for the end of chuckwagon races at the Calgary Stampede.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is calling on Premier Jason Kenney to cancel the fast-paced rodeo sport following the deaths of six horses over the 10-day Stampede.

Protesters will don horse masks and display a parody of the Calgary coat of arms featuring a dead horse, PETA said in a news release Tuesday.

The demonstration is set to begin outside Kenney's office around 12 p.m.

'Devastatingly cruel'

"The deadly chuckwagon races are an ugly throwback to a more ignorant time and are staining Calgary's reputation," said Ingrid Newkirk, PETA's president, in a news release.

"PETA is calling on Premier Kenney to end these devastatingly cruel races."

The national animal welfare legal advocacy group Animal Justice has also renewed its calls for an end to chuckwagon races.

The agency wants a police investigation into illegal animal cruelty, suggesting that rodeo events should not be exempt from Alberta's animal cruelty laws.

The 2019 Calgary Stampede was the second deadliest year for chuckwagon horses in more than three decades, with six horses dying over the 10-day event that ended Sunday.

That brings the total number of animals that have died during the rodeo and chuckwagon races at the Stampede since 1986 to 102.

This year's event ties with 2010 as having the second-highest toll on chuckwagon horses. The worst year was 1986 when 12 horses died.

Chuckwagon horses make up more than two-thirds of the animal deaths at the Stampede.

The Calgary Stampede has launched a safety review and officials have said many changes have been made over the years to increase the safety of animals and humans during rodeo events.