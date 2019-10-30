Charges laid against 78-year-old motorist in pedestrian death

A 78-year-old motorist has been charged in the death of a woman who was crossing a street in a marked crosswalk near an Edmonton shopping centre on Oct. 6, police said in a news release Wednesday.

The pedestrian, a 60-year-old woman, was walking with a 63-year-old man in a marked crosswalk at 85th Street and 83rd Avenue, near Bonnie Doon mall, when they were hit by a Dodge Caravan at about 4 p.m.

Both were treated and taken to hospital by paramedics. The woman died on Oct. 22.

The man's injuries were not life-threatening, police said at the time.

Edmonton police have charged a 78-year-old man with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and careless driving.