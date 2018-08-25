Charges laid in fatal northeast Edmonton hit and run

Police have laid charges against a 23-year-old woman in connection with a collision on Fort Road earlier this month that left a 78-year-old man dead.

The woman is charged with one count of failing to remain at the scene of a collision causing death, and one count of careless driving.

The woman allegedly left the scene of the collision, before being pulled over during a traffic stop shortly after.

The collision happened August 4th on Fort Road, just south of 129th Avenue. The roadway where the collision occurred was under construction at the time.

The woman was driving a 2014 Mazda CX5 when she allegedly struck the man around 12:30 a.m.

The man was taken to hospital but died three days later.