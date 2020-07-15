Pedestrian killed after two-vehicle crash near downtown Edmonton
A pedestrian is dead following a two-vehicle crash northeast of downtown Edmonton, police said Wednesday.
The intersection at 95th Street and 103A Avenue is closed until further notice, police said in a traffic advisory.
The incident involved "a two-vehicle collision and subsequent pedestrian fatality," police said.
Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area until further notice.