Pedestrian hit by dump truck in west Edmonton suffers life-threatening injuries

A 32-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a dump truck while crossing Stony Plain Road on Wednesday morning.

Witnesses say a loaded semi-trailer dump truck was westbound on Stony Plain Road when a pedestrian stepped in front of the truck near the 215th Street overpass, police said Wednesday.

EMS and police responded at about 8:50 a.m. The injured man was treated and taken to hospital.

Stony Plain Road westbound at 215th Street was closed briefly while police investigated the collision.

The 55-year-old male driver of the truck was not injured.