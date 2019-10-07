Van strikes 2 pedestrians in Bonnie Doon, woman seriously injured

Two pedestrians were injured Sunday after being struck by a vehicle in a marked crosswalk in south Edmonton.

The collision happened around 4 p.m at the intersection of 85th Street and 83rd Avenue in the Bonnie Doon neighbourhood, Edmonton police said in a statement.

A 63-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were crossing the street, from east to west, when they were struck by a Dodge Caravan headed north, police said.

The man and woman were taken to hospital. The woman's injuries were described as very serious.

The man's condition is non-life threatening, police said.

Speed or alcohol are not considered factors in the collision, police said.