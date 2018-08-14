New
Major crimes unit investigates death on Paul First Nation
The RCMP major crimes unit is investigating after a woman was found dead Tuesday morning on the Paul First Nation west of Edmonton.
Stony Plain RCMP officers responded to a call at 7:38 a.m.
Stony Plain RCMP officers responded to a call for assistance on the reserve at 7:38 a.m., police said in a brief news release.
The investigation is in preliminary stages, and police said no further information available at this time.
The Paul First Nation reserve is about 70 kilometres west of Edmonton.