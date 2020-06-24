Edmonton city council votes to remove minimum parking requirements

Parking minimums for new developments will soon be a thing of the past in Edmonton.

City council voted Tuesday to support the change to the city's zoning bylaws. With the change, Edmonton becomes the first major city in Canada to drop minimum parking requirements.

The new rules come into effect July 2 and will affect the development and redevelopment of homes and businesses.

Previously, the city required businesses and developers to provide a specific number of spaces depending on the size and nature of the building, but now it will be up to the developer or business to decide how much on-site parking to have on their properties.

"Parking is a powerful, but often hidden force that shapes how our communities are designed and influences every aspect of how people live, work and move around," Kim Petrin, development services branch man for the City of Edmonton, said in a statement.

Removing the requirements will help the city become a more walkable, active city, Petrin said.

A news release from the city states that on-site parking can cost anywhere from $7,000 to $60,000 per stall and Edmonton currently has an oversupply of on-site parking city-wide.

Maximum parking requirements are still in effect downtown and are being expanded in transit-oriented developments and main street areas.

The new rules also allow for businesses and homeowners to share parking, or lease out parking spaces to other properties, which the city says could help with on-street parking in redeveloped areas.

City staff will monitor the effect of shared parking and report back to council next year.