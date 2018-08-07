City backs down, says families won't have to pay renewal fees for memorial benches

The City of Edmonton says it will revisit a controversial decision to remove memorial plaques from benches after families refused to pay renewal fees decades after the commemorative plaques were installed.

The city reached out earlier this year to 44 donors who paid to have people's names commemorated on city benches from 1995 to 1998 as part of the Benchmark Program.

Those donors were informed they would have to pay contract renewal fees of $2,500 to rebuild the benches. The new fees include 10 years of maintenance.

This year, 33 of those plaques were removed after donors refused to pay renewal fees.

"We have heard concerns from some affected donors that, in some cases, the understanding of the terms under which they originally became donors may not have been clear," Rohit Sandhu, a city spokesperson, said in an emailed statement.

"More specifically, some donors may have understood their commemorative term to be indefinite, without any end date for renewal."

He confirmed the city will set aside the decision and may reinstall the plaques that were removed.

In a tweet posted Tuesday, Mayor Don Iveson said the city's decision was insensitive. He said the decision was made by the administration without couccil input.

"I spoke to the acting city manager about it this morning, and understand the decision is being reconsidered."

I agree. It didn’t come before <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yegcc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yegcc</a> - it was an Administrative move. I spoke to the Acting City Manager about it this morning and understand the decision is being reconsidered. <a href="https://t.co/VR769bqrby">https://t.co/VR769bqrby</a> —@doniveson

Coun. Andrew Knack said he assumed city administration was trying to save taxpayers money.

"This is something that people did to recognize family members," Knack said. "People who contributed in this city to help to build this city and make it what it is today. To keep coming back for that [payments] really feels like it's not the right decision there."

"I think that's something that needs to fall under standard city maintenance. And if we need to find other ways in other areas to try and cut back on costs, then I think we should explore those options. This really wasn't the right approach."

This bench in Grant Notley Park was one of 44 the city asked donors to pay renewal fees for. (Betty MacLeod) The city said it will provide more information about any possible renewal requirements or timelines in the months ahead.

Travis.mcewan@cbc.ca