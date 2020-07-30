Green space gems map: 40 outdoor finds in Edmonton

Finding a way to beat the heat while still making it feel like a summer adventure has been a tall order during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But we are here to help.

Below is a map we have been compiling featuring directions, photos and details about 40 outdoor green space gems in the capital region that might help inspire local adventures.

Some of the suggestions include taking a stroll in the leafy, lush forest of Bunchberry Meadows Conservation Area, southwest of Edmonton, or a paddle at the pond of Hermitage Park in the city's northeast or a dash through the splash pad in Jackie Parker Park in Mill Woods.

You can hear more on this week's episode of CBC Edmonton's podcast The Loop.