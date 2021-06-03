Edmonton emergency services respond to 55 opioid-related calls in two days

Alberta Health Services is sounding the alarm about a continuing spike in opioid-related emergencies.

It said in a Thursday news release that Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in Edmonton responded to 55 opioid-related calls from May 31 to June 1. Naloxone was administered at 50 of those responses and 34 people were taken to hospital.

AHS said there is no specific information available on the drugs involved. It's encouraging users to avoid using alone, to use a supervised consumption site if possible and to carry a naloxone kit.

Those who seek help during an overdose are protected from possession charges through the federal Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act.

In a surveillance report released earlier this year, Edmonton and Calgary were found to be some of the hardest-hit communities for opioid deaths.

The report from the Alberta government indicated that 997 people died of opioid overdoses from January to November 2020.