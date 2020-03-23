As COVID-19 shutters theatres, opera singer serenades Edmontonians from her balcony
Music is a powerful way to bring people together, says Cara McLeod
With the pandemic shuttering theatres around the globe, Edmonton's Cara McLeod turned her condo balcony into a stage to share the beauty of opera with her neighbours.
McLeod, a soprano with the Edmonton Opera, performed from outside her Cloverdale home on Saturday afternoon, singing to passersby who gathered while maintaining a safe distance from each other.
She said the concert was inspired by the videos of Italians singing on their balconies and from their windows as that country began locking down in an attempt to contain the coronavirus.
Music is a powerful way to bring people together, even from a distance, she said.
"Just seeing how, in such a stressful time, that people can come together and use music and raise their voices and have a light spirit even in the pain, was really beautiful."
Watch some of McLeod's performance here:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.