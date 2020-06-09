Edmonton LGBTQ non-profit takes Pride event online this weekend

Most years during the Edmonton Pride Festival, the Fruit Loop Society of Alberta throws a large-scale street party with live entertainment that can bring in thousands of attendees.

But with the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down large events, the organization has found another way to connect people.

The Edmonton-based non-profit, which organizes events and special initiatives for the province's LGBTQ community, will host its first Pride at Home event on Saturday. The online event will reach viewers by live streaming entertainment like drag, burlesque, dance and storytelling from the Starlite Room in downtown Edmonton.

The 90-minute event will be shown on Youtube, Facebook and Twitch beginning at 8 p.m. on Saturday night.

Joshua Wolchansky, Fruit Loop's entertainment director, said that after some of the group's events were cancelled in the spring, they wanted to find an alternative during Pride that would allow them to spread a message of love, diversity and inclusion.

He said the event will also address the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the Black Lives Matter movement within the LGBTQ community.

"We do hope that this special provides an opportunity to come together with a sense of community, fellowship, support and, overarching, just feelings of love," Wolchansky said.

"There's a lot of reasons to feel down right now but we want people to feel that they're not necessarily alone and they don't have to go through this alone."

The event will still feature local businesses and community partners in pre-recorded messages from groups like the Pride Centre of Edmonton and HIV Edmonton. Wolchansky praised the spirit of fellowship he's seen between these groups working together in Edmonton for Pride.

"What's wonderful about the Edmonton community is that Pride will happen whether it's organized or not," Wolchansky said.

The pandemic-related shutdown of large events in 2020 comes a year after the Edmonton Pride Festival was cancelled in 2019 . Before cancelling the event, the Edmonton Pride Festival Society board of directors had faced increasing pressure to better feature the experiences of Black, Indigenous and people of colour in the LGBTQ community.

'Pride was a protest'

Bea Lissima, one of the performers scheduled for Saturday's event, said it's important to have Edmonton Pride be accessible in everyone's homes this year and to be reminded of Pride's political history, especially after last year's cancellation.

"Pride was a protest," she said. "Pride is political and we're still here."

"This is not new for us to have to continue to fight for our voice to be heard, and I think having a Pride in some way this year is going to show that we didn't go anywhere.

"Even though there wasn't a Pride last year for Edmonton, we didn't go away — still here, still fighting, still queer."

Lissima has been a burlesque performer for 14 years and is a board member for the art company Cabaret Calgary. After many Edmontonians came down to Calgary for Pride last summer, she said it feels good to now come to Edmonton for this event.

Lissima said she plans to perform a political piece on Saturday about her Filipina heritage and her queerness. She hopes it will be seen by someone who doesn't always see themselves in Pride or in the media generally.

"It's super important for me to represent being a non-white body in Pride and showing my art is something that is so political," Lissima said.

"To be a part of that and to share that message and continue that in my career … I'm very excited to share that with everyone."