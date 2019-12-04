Homicide detectives investigate death of man found injured in Oliver

Edmonton homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 45-year-old man who was found Tuesday lying on the ground, in medical distress outside an Oliver apartment building.

The injured man was found around 10 a.m. as police responded to a 911 call about a family dispute at a home in the area of 103rd Avenue and 115th Street, police said in a news release.

The man was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries, police said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Police are asking anyone with information on the death to contact the detachment or Crime Stoppers.