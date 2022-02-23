Old Strathcona business community hopes new additions lead to bounce back

Rotating between the kitchen and the takeout counter, Jonathan Comeau fries up chicken and waffles.

Wafflebird, a small takeout joint Comeau and his business partner opened a couple of weeks ago, is located just off 101st Street in Edmonton's Old Strathcona neighbourhood.

Snuggled in an alley between 81st and 82nd avenues, it's slightly hidden. But between online orders and people dropping in, business is encouraging so far.

"People have trouble finding us sometimes," Comeau said. "That's something we've got to just work on by being consistent and being here all the time. But it's been going well."

It's an exciting time for new business owners in Old Strathcona, both on and off Whyte Avenue.

Fluctuating public health measures, implemented for nearly two years to help curb the threat of COVID-19, have created various struggles for many local businesses.

Cherie Klassen, executive director of the Old Strathcona Business Association, says many businesses are coming to the neighbourhood. But she hopes it ultimately leads to more foot traffic and fewer vacancies. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

A few businesses in the area have used the slower months to renovate their spaces and plan to reopen soon.

But four businesses have opened in Old Strathcona since January, and six more are expected to open in the coming months, according to Cherie Klassen, executive director of the Old Strathcona Business Association.

Construction of Station Park — a marketplace built from shipping containers that is expected to lease 28 food, beverage and retail spaces on Whyte Avenue — is also slated to start next month, with a potential grand opening later this year, said Akeem Brown, a conductor with Beljan Development.

Lower lease rates have been key to recruiting businesses to such a sought-after area, Klassen said.

"It's creating a little more of an opportunity for some businesses that maybe couldn't normally set up here," she said.

The retail vacancy rate was around 13 per cent last summer, she said. It's normally closer to seven per cent.

A rendering shows Station Park, a development by Beljan Development. Construction is expected to start next month. (Supplied/Beljan Development)

Klassen hopes the influx of new businesses will drop the vacancy rate, and eventually lead to filling up vacant office space.

"We want as many vacant spots filled as possible," she said. "When you have a street of doors back-to-back that are full of businesses, it's good for all businesses and good for foot traffic."

Brown, of Beljan Development, said most entrepreneurs who have been interested in Station Marketplace started their businesses during the pandemic, conducting business online or at local markets.

Meanwhile, two other entrepreneurs are yearning to make their mark on Old Strathcona.

Nearby Wafflebird, on the corner of Whyte and Calgary Trail, paper lining the windows of a former Starbucks signal the opening of PACT Coffee and BAKED Doughnuts.

Levi Halsey, right, and Bayan Sharafi, left, are working together to form PACT Coffee and BAKED Doughnuts, which is expected to open along Whyte Avenue in early March. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

Levi Halsey, a coffee specialist, and Bayan Sharafi, a doughnut specialist, are excited to open their coffee shop in a few weeks, and hope to add to a street corner that's typically very busy.

"We've got sun pouring in these massive windows here," Halsey said. "It's going to be a great place for people to get out of their house at the end of a really trying couple of years."