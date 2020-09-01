A millionaire made: Winner of historic Oilers 50/50 raffle claims his riches
$14.2-million jackpot was a record-breaker
Lady Luck wasn't on the ice with the Edmonton Oilers this season but she certainly had a hand in making one fan very, very flush.
Daryl Tyrlik is $7,088,425 richer after winning the club's record-breaking 50/50 draw. Tyrlik claimed his riches on Monday, taking home half of the $14.2-million total jackpot.
Tyrlik's newfound fortune was awarded after weeks of delays in the Aug. 7 draw. Ticket sales were frenzied and the record-shattering raffle — operated by the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation — became a victim of its own success.
CLAIMED! ☑️<br><br>Congratulations to the lucky winner of the Aug. 7 online 50/50 draw Daryl Tyrlik ($7,088,425 with ticket A-37051557) & thank you to all the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Oilers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Oilers</a> fans who participated in this record-setting raffle! <a href="https://t.co/qeHyAJwE1O">pic.twitter.com/qeHyAJwE1O</a>—@Oil_Foundation
The draw was originally scheduled for game night. But even before the match-up began and the Oilers were eliminated by the Blackhawks, ticket sales skyrocketed.
A ticket sale frenzy
The game-day raffle opened at 9 a.m. and within the first 15 minutes, the pot had hit $6,000 and the website for ticket sales started to glitch. The previous two game night draws had been record-breakers and the foundation had been allowed to double the pot.
By noon, the pot reached nearly $400,000 but many fans eager to test their luck and buy in were met with error messages.
Online sales eventually grew to $15.2 million — a world record for sports 50/50 draws — but the servers were overwhelmed by purchase requests.
Buyers were met with slow loading times and error messages. Many who tried to repurchase tickets were charged multiple times.
- 'Here we go again': Alberta's 50/50 fever turns to outrage as online ticket sales stall
- It's done: Oilers draw winning 50/50 ticket in $14M raffle
The draw was delayed repeatedly as the organization refunded about $900,000 to make up for the technical glitches.
Last week, the foundation said the final pot for the record-setting raffle would be around $14 million and finally drew the winning ticket, A-37051557.
With Tyrlik taking home half the pot, the rest of the money will go to charities and non-profit groups in the Edmonton community.