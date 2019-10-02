Edmonton psychic predicts Oilers win Stanley Cup within the next three years

Happier days are in the cards for the Edmonton Oilers and their long-suffering fans, a local psychic predicts.

On her small table in the Russian Tea Room on Jasper Avenue, Candice Marshall laid out some tarot cards on Wednesday.

For the reading, the CBC provided her with a team scarf, a press pass and game day accreditation to help her feel the vibes.

A few hours before the start of the new reason, she envisioned the Oilers dropping their home opener against the Vancouver Canucks.

"I'm not surprised if tonight they lose," said Marshall, who allowed that she rarely gets asked to talk about the fortunes of professional sports teams.

She said she likes the team's outlook for the 2019/20 season, and gets good vibes from new head coach Dave Tippett.

"You know, we're looking at this coach and I'm seeing his energy right here," Marshall said as she fanned out 10 tarot cards on the table.

"I do feel that he has the energy, like he's got a strong background. But it's going to take time and he knows this. But he's going to push them really hard, so that's why I see them coming together."

Marshall said she has worked as a psychic for more than 30 years and relies on intuition to help people with everything from their relationships to finances. She said she has some clients who drop by daily for a tarot card reading.

Oilers players interviewed Wednesday were reluctant to look beyond the game immediately in front of them.

"The season's a marathon," said veteran winger Zack Kassian, now entering his ninth NHL season. "I think tonight is a very important night for our group. It's game one."

Defenceman and new assistant captain Darnell Nurse was also looking to get off on the right foot.

"It's a great situation we have here right now," he said. "We have a lot of optimism in this room."

It was that mood that had Marshall making her bold prediction.

"Oilers fans specifically have something to look forward to," she said as she laid out the tarot cards. "They're going to start moving in the next few years, three years. I predict in three years they're going to win a Stanley Cup."