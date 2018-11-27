Homecoming for Hitchcock: Oilers coach expects to see many familiar faces at Rogers Place

You could say Ken Hitchcock has been waiting his entire life for this moment.

The new Edmonton Oilers coach has been following his hometown team since the late 1970s, when they were toiling in the World Hockey Association.

Tonight, the 66-year-old makes his debut behind the bench in front of a hometown crowd, one he knows very well.

"I spent 12 years in Sherwood Park, and I went through a lot of hockey players," said Hitchcock, who got his start in the coaching ranks with the Sherwood Park Chain Gang, a midget triple-A hockey team.

'They put me in a spot where I could make a living at the game'

"I know who are the suite holders, and who are the season ticket holders, and I know they live and die with the Oilers," Hitchcock said hours before the game. "That's the pressure for me, it's those guys. They put me in a spot where I could make a living at the game. And I just ran into Bob Green [Oilers director of player personnel] and he gave me a list of who's rolling in, and it's a big deal for them. And so it's a big deal to me."

Hitchcock was hired last week after Todd McLellan was relieved of his duties.

It marks the fifth NHL stop for Hitchcock.

But that start in Sherwood Park, where he coached countless young players, still resonates with the coach with the third most wins in NHL history.

"That's the one part that makes me nervous," Hitchcock said. "I don't want to let that group down. They gave me a lot of success for a long period of time, allowed me to go coach in junior hockey and allowed me to get into the NHL. I don't want to let those guys down."

"Coaching at home is important. But for me, just getting a chance to do this at this stage in my life, to coach this team, is really at times overwhelming."

The coach has plenty of other connections to Edmonton.

At United Sport and Cycle, just south of Whyte Avenue, the news he was coming back to Edmonton was met with a huge cheer.

'He loved the game, he loved the equipment, he loved the smell of the equipment'

The store's large sign outside has a big message on it, welcoming Hitchcock back to town.

He started working at the store in 1971, selling hockey gear, said company CEO Jason Bots.

"He loved the game, he loved the equipment, he loved the smell of the equipment," Bots said, whose uncle, Wilf Brooks, was one of the company's longtime owners.

The sign outside United Sport and Cycle congratulates Ken Hitchcock on his new coaching job with the Oilers. (Kelly Hodgson)

Brooks hired Hitchcock after he noticed the young man was always hanging around the store, talking to customers about hockey.

'Ken was always magical'

"Most people thought he owned the store," said Bots, who remembers working alongside Hitchcock as a kid. "He was a great ambassador for the sport, and for United."

Bots was eight years old when Hitchcock took him to practice one day with his Sherwood Park hockey team.

The kid got dressed up in his gear and joined Hitchcock on the ice.

"He introduced me as someone special that day, and I got to follow him around and do some of the drills," Bots said. "And to this day that was an incredible memory for me. I was so proud to be there. To me, those guys were like the NHL."

Several former players are expected to be in attendance at Rogers Place on Tuesday, watching to see if one of Edmonton's best hockey exports can do something to turn the hometown team's fortunes around.