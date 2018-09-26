Four Edmonton schools get help from Edmonton Oilers program to raise money for charities

Four Edmonton junior high schools are teaming up with Edmonton Oilers players to raise money for charity.

The Hockey Helps Kids program — now in its fourth year — picks four schools and teams them up with an Oilers player as their representative for the campaign. Ecole Dickinsfield, Hilwie Hamdon, S. Bruce Smith, and Sister Annata Brockman are participating this year.

The teams solicit votes in support of a charity, with the team that gathers the most votes at the end of the season winning $25,000 for their charity. The three other teams get $10,000 for their charity, while each school gets $5,0000 for taking part.

The teams haven't picked their charities yet, but the Oilers have each been assigned a school. This year's teams are as follows:

Team Leon Draisaitl – S. Bruce Smith School

Team Milan Lucic – Ecole Dickinsfield School

Team Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – Sister Annata Brockman

Team Connor McDavid – Hilwie Hamdon School

The program was co-founded by Chloe and Harrison Katz, who are the children of Oilers owner Daryl Katz.

On Wednesday, Lucic, McDavid, Nugent-Hopkins and Draisaitl answered questions about the program in a packed gym at S. Bruce Smith School.

For Fynn Woodard, S. Bruce Smith School student, it's not just about meeting NHL players.

"I think a big part of my philosophy and my school's philosophy is you get what you give, right?" Woodard said. "If we want to see change in the world, if we want to see people not living on the streets, people living the lives that they want to be living, it's our jobs to give them that opportunity and making sure we are doing everything we can to further society."

Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl and Fynn Woodard, a S. Bruce Smith School student, listen two questions while they sit on stage for the launch of Hockey Helps Kids. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

Last year Nugent-Hopkins' team won the charity challenge for Dogs With Wings Assistance Dog Society, a nonprofit that trains assistance dogs and assigns them to people who need them.

The energy in the gym on Wednesday has Nugent-Hopkins excited for another year to raise money for a good cause.

"They don't even know what charity they've chosen but they're excited to go out there and raise some money, raise some awareness and help out a charity of their choice. I think that's great," Nugent-Hopkins said.

"At their age it's hard sometimes to be selfless and give back like that. Obviously, these kids want to do it and they're excited to do it."

