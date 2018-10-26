Oilers 50/50 raffle gets head start with $46,000 unclaimed jackpot

No matter how the Edmonton Oilers perform against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, one Edmonton hockey fan is likely to go home happy and laughing all the way to the bank.

The $46,000 50/50 jackpot from the Oilers' Sept. 29 win over the Calgary Flames went unclaimed.

The jackpot will be carried over to a new draw on Oct. 30.

"Last time we had a prize carry over, it ended up totalling over $250,000," said Natalie Minckler, executive director of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation in a news release.

The holder of the winning ticket to the 50/50 draw has two business days to claim the prize.

The net proceeds raised through the draw support a wide range of local charitable organizations, minor hockey and ringette associations in northern Alberta, she said.

"Traditionally we have the highest average 50/50 prize of all Canadian NHL teams across the league year after year," Minckler said.

"It's always especially exciting to see the prize grow when we start with a carry forward amount."