Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Edmonton·New

Edmonton Oilers fan Ben Stelter, 6, dies from brain cancer

The Edmonton Oilers say they are mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with cancer whom the team rallied around during their run to the Western Conference final.

'Ben's impact on our team and community was massive,' Oilers say in statement

The Canadian Press ·
Ben Stelter, six, died Tuesday night, according to a tweet from his father, Mike. (Mike Stelter/Twitter)

The Edmonton Oilers say they are mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with cancer whom the team rallied around during their run to the Western Conference final.

Stelter's father, Mike Stelter, said in a tweet that his son died Tuesday night.

Ben Stelter was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, before his fifth birthday.

He became a visible part of the Oilers' playoff run, attending several games. The Oilers went on a 10-game home winning streak at one point with Stelter in attendance.

"We are mourning the passing of our dear friend, No. 1 Oilers fan, good luck charm and inspiration, Ben Stelter," the Oilers said Wednesday in a statement.

"Although small in stature, Ben's impact on our team and community was massive."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now