Edmonton Oilers fan Ben Stelter, 6, dies from brain cancer

The Edmonton Oilers say they are mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with cancer whom the team rallied around during their run to the Western Conference final.

Stelter's father, Mike Stelter, said in a tweet that his son died Tuesday night.

Ben Stelter was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, before his fifth birthday.

He became a visible part of the Oilers' playoff run, attending several games. The Oilers went on a 10-game home winning streak at one point with Stelter in attendance.

"We are mourning the passing of our dear friend, No. 1 Oilers fan, good luck charm and inspiration, Ben Stelter," the Oilers said Wednesday in a statement.

"Although small in stature, Ben's impact on our team and community was massive."