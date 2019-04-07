Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid mum on recovery from scary knee injury
MRI found small tear in McDavid's PCL ligament in knee
Connor McDavid didn't want to answer questions about his knee. The brace hugging his left leg and an accompanying limp said enough.
Speaking at a promotional event Tuesday morning, the Edmonton Oilers captain declined to discuss his recovery from the injury he suffered after crashing into a goal post during his team's season finale against the Calgary Flames on April 6.
X-rays came back negative, but the results of a subsequent MRI found a small tear in the knee's PCL ligament.
The Oilers announced at the time the two-time Art Ross Trophy winner as the NHL's top scorer wouldn't require surgery.
The brace on McDavid's leg Tuesday was clearly visible under his black pants, stretching from halfway up his calf to the mid-point of his thigh.
He wouldn't say how rehabilitation has been going or if he's been on the ice.
The 22-year-old was on hand at the event as part of his role as an ambassador for Canada Tire Jumpstart Charities to surprise a group of kids at a new playground in Toronto's north end.
