Oilers defenceman Andrej Sekera eager to get back on the blueline

Andrej Sekera was all smiles after practice on Tuesday.

After months on the sidelines, it looks like the Oilers defenceman is on the mend.

"Getting the touches with the boys and passing is the little bit that I was missing, so this is a good thing for me," said Sekera.

As for when he might get back in the lineup, that's still up in the air.

Oh boy!!! Do you see who I see? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SufferinSekera?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SufferinSekera</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/oilers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#oilers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yeg</a> <a href="https://t.co/yazW0wzZQd">pic.twitter.com/yazW0wzZQd</a> —@MinDhariwal "I've got to see how it's going to go for the next two weeks with the skating," said Sekera, who tore his Achilles tendon in August during an off-ice training session that involved sprints.

"When I was going backward and trying to accelerate to go forward it just snapped," he said.

"I asked the doctor if there was any trouble with the tissues. And he said, 'The tissues are completely healthy. I didn't see any rupture before, so it's just unfortunate.' "

During the second round of the 2016-17 playoffs, Sekera tore the ACL in his left knee after he was hit by Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf.

That required surgery and kept him off skates for three full months.

Sekera eventually returned to the lineup last December and played 36 games, collecting 8 points on the season.

Sekera wearing non-contact orange this morning & skating with the group. Take it for what it is. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SekeraSighting?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SekeraSighting</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Oilers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Oilers</a> <a href="https://t.co/U0TjtksLk4">pic.twitter.com/U0TjtksLk4</a> —@MinDhariwal With this injury, Sekera said he feels his recovery has been faster and he's looking forward to skating in full practices during the coming month.

As for whether he feels both injuries have slowed him down: the 32-year-old certainly doesn't think so.

"I've been in the garage for a bit," he said with a chuckle. "Clean the pipes a little bit and get the engine running again. So, I feel pretty confident."

Sekera said he's open to going down to Bakersfield for an AHL conditioning stint, if he has to.