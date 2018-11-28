Skip to Main Content
Oilers defenceman Andrej Sekera eager to get back on the blueline

Oilers defenceman Andrej Sekera eager to get back on the blueline

Andrej Sekera was all smiles after practice on Tuesday, and who could blame him. After months of being on the sidelines, it looks like the Oilers defenceman is on the mend.

Sekera was the first player on the ice Tuesday wearing a non-contact jersey

Min Dhariwal · CBC News ·
Oilers defenceman Andrej Sekera returned to the lineup last December for the first time in seven months after injuring his knee during the 2016 playoffs. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

Andrej Sekera was all smiles after practice on Tuesday.

After months on the sidelines, it looks like the Oilers defenceman is on the mend.

"Getting the touches with the boys and passing is the little bit that I was missing, so this is a good thing for me," said Sekera.

As for when he might get back in the lineup, that's still up in the air.

"I've got to see how it's going to go for the next two weeks with the skating," said Sekera, who tore his Achilles tendon in August during an off-ice training session that involved sprints.

"When I was going backward and trying to accelerate to go forward it just snapped," he said.

"I asked the doctor if there was any trouble with the tissues. And he said, 'The tissues are completely healthy. I didn't see any rupture before, so it's just unfortunate.' "

During the second round of the 2016-17 playoffs, Sekera tore the ACL in his left knee after he was hit by Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf.

That required surgery and kept him off skates for three full months.

Sekera eventually returned to the lineup last December and played 36 games, collecting 8 points on the season.

With this injury, Sekera said he feels his recovery has been faster and he's looking forward to skating in full practices during the coming month.

As for whether he feels both injuries have slowed him down: the 32-year-old certainly doesn't think so.

"I've been in the garage for a bit," he said with a chuckle. "Clean the pipes a little bit and get the engine running again. So, I feel pretty confident."

Sekera said he's open to going down to Bakersfield for an AHL conditioning stint, if he has to.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|