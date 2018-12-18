Oilers 50/50 raffle gets head start with $68,000 unclaimed jackpot

Whether the Oilers win or lose in their game Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, one Edmonton fan is sure to leave Rogers Place happy and laughing all the way to the bank.

The 50/50 prize from the Oilers' win over the L.A. Kings on Nov. 29 went unclaimed and will be carried over to a new draw on Saturday.

The jackpot for Saturday's game will start at a sizeable $68,000, the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation said Tuesday.

The last time the foundation had a 50/50 rollover, the prize started at more than $46,000 and totalled over $210,000.

A limited number of tickets to Saturday's game are still available.