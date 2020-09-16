Edmonton Oilers 50/50 raffle to return during Stanley Cup final series

Oilers fans won't get to see their team hoist the Stanley Cup this year but they can still hope to win big.

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation 50/50 raffle is returning for the final series.

Ticket sales will open at 9 a.m. on game days and end at 8 p.m., with the draw scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

The winning number will be posted no later than 6 p.m. the day after the draw, the foundation said Wednesday in a news release.

The jackpots during Oilers playoff games in August grew with each draw, resulting in technical problems when so many people tried to buy tickets online.

The winner of the draw for the Oilers final game of the season won more than $7 million.

In its news release, the foundation didn't say whether it has taken steps to address the technical problems, but did say that "all ticket sales are final."

As always, half of the money from purchased tickets will go to charity.

The foundation said the funds will be used to help those in need in downtown Edmonton and to provide opportunities for children to get involved in sports.