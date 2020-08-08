Edmonton Oilers' issues-plagued 50/50 contest overcharges tickets, entrants say

Some entrants in the Edmonton Oilers' online 50/50 contest are reporting they were charged for more tickets than they intended to purchase for Friday's record-breaking raffle, mired in technical issues.

Many fans were met with error messages when they tried to purchase tickets to Friday's raffle.

One of the errors was connected to the online purchasing system, which would time out after fans entered their payment information. Many who attempted to repurchase tickets reported their credit cards were charged multiple times for the subsequent attempts.

After a record-setting $5.4-million pot for the Oilers' 50/50 raffle on Wednesday, officials say the provider more than doubled the site's capacity. By the time the contest closed Friday, the pot hit an eye-popping $15.2 million, according to the team's website.

But the legitimacy of that total is being called into question after a number of people took to Twitter to complain and warn others that they were charged hundreds of dollars more in 50/50 tickets than they were trying to buy.

So my wife asked me to buy tix for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/oilers5050?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#oilers5050</a> - and it kept crashing when I went to pay. Bad gateway, it said.<br><br>But apparently I have purchased $150 in tickets. <br><br>This is unreal!<br><br>Anyone else have this problem?<br><br>How are the <a href="https://twitter.com/EdmontonOilers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@edmontonoilers</a> going to fix this one? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/oilers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#oilers</a> —@primeyegre

The Edmonton Oilers said they're looking into this problem so they can respond to complaints.

"We are working with our technology service provider to address the technical issues experienced during the raffle," said Tim Shipton, Oilers Entertainment Group spokesperson in an email on Friday night.

"We are aware of this issue and are working as we speak to resolve it."

Shelli Northey was one entrant who tried to buy 50/50 tickets on Friday and ended up paying $600 on what she thought was a $40 purchase. She said several attempts to buy tickets came back with error messages, and it was only later in the day that she started seeing multiple ticket purchases charged to her credit card.

"I just want them to change their computer system so that people are notified like when you purchase anything, like something from Amazon, you get a confirmation number," Northey said.

The winning ticket, which was supposed to be posted no later than 11:30 pm Friday, had not been announced by noon on Saturday.

A heartfelt thank-you to everyone who supported the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Oilers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Oilers</a> online 50/50 raffle – we are truly grateful & your dollars will go to where they are needed most. We apologize for the technical issues experienced during the raffle & the frustration it has caused. —@Oil_Foundation

Earlier on Friday, many would-be contestants reported difficulties entering the 50/50 draw . Some were denied access after the system failed to recognize they were located in Alberta.

The issues follow Wednesday's raffle that maxed out at $5.4 million, six hours before the Oilers game even started. Proceeds from the 50/50 draw are provided to various charities supported by the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.