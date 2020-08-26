$14M Oilers foundation 50/50 draw delayed again

The saga of a record-breaking Oilers 50/50 raffle plagued by technical issues and delays will continue following another setback.

The winning ticket from the Friday, Aug. 7 online 50/50 raffle was set to be drawn at 4 p.m. MT Wednesday at the Oilers Entertainment Group headquarters in Edmonton.

More than an hour passed before the announcement came, just not the one most expected: the draw would be postponed yet again.

Delays in processing refunds prompted the postponement, the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation said in a Wednesday statement.

"Our technology provider Ascend has assured us this work will be done in short order and we will be in a position to draw the winning ticket very soon," the statement said.

"We again apologize for the inconvenience this delay has caused."

Due to delays in processing final refunds for the Aug. 7 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Oilers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Oilers</a> online 50/50 raffle, we are postponing the draw for the winning ticket to ensure customers who followed the requisite refund process can ensure their tickets have been voided & refunds initiated. <a href="https://t.co/ujC8CgKlfv">pic.twitter.com/ujC8CgKlfv</a> —@Oil_Foundation

An update on the timeline for the draw is expected on Thursday morning.

The 50/50 was scheduled for the Aug. 7 game between the Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks. The Oilers lost and were eliminated from the series.

Online sales quickly grew to $15.2 million — a world record for sports 50/50 draws — but the servers were overwhelmed by purchase requests.

Buyers were met with slow loading times, geo-location issues and error messages. Many who tried to repurchase tickets reported being charged multiple times for the subsequent attempts.

Last week, the foundation said the final pot for the record-setting raffle would be $14.3 million. The winner will get half of that amount.

The organization refunded about $900,000 to make up for technical glitches during the sales.