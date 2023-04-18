Edmonton now accepting proposals for camps as transitional housing option

The city is now accepting expressions of interest from Indigenous-led groups that want to open camps as a transitional housing option for people experiencing homelessness.

The shift to being open to "land-based" transitional housing options follows a presentation earlier this month by an Alberta research group that argued intentional, small-scale camps with Indigenous leadership could be part of the city's plan for dealing with encampments.

During that meeting, city administration expressed concern about potential safety issues, but on Monday city council passed a motion made by Coun. Aaron Paquette directing staff to get community feedback for transitional spaces that could include camps.

The city began accepting expressions of interest for an Indigenous-led, city-funded emergency shelter on March 29, encouraging Indigenous-led organizations and governments to submit proposals. In 2022, city council committed $1 million for early design work for the project.

On Tuesday, that application was expanded to include proposals for land-based options like healing camps, said Christel Kjenner, the city's director of affordable housing and homelessness.

"What we're looking for with this is the opportunity to hear from communities, whether that's people with lived experience themselves, or nonprofit organizations that serve them, or other representatives of Indigenous governments," she said.

"We want to hear what they think would be an effective solution for addressing unsheltered homelessness in Edmonton."

Kjenner said about 60 per cent of the city's homeless population is Indigenous, and that creating more culturally relevant services is a priority.

There are about 2,779 people experiencing homelessness in Edmonton, according to Homeward Trust, with about 1,260 of those sleeping in shelters or outside.

Kjenner said to be considered, proposals need to offer a safe and secure environment that will meet peoples' basics needs, including shelter, even if there is an outdoor component to the space that would allow for ceremonies.

The deadline to submit an expression interest for both a shelter or transitional housing option is May 19. A report on the proposed ideas is due back before city council in August.