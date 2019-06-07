Fired parking cashiers can sue Northlands for defamation, judges rule

Nineteen parking cashiers fired from Northlands in October 2015 will be allowed to sue their former employer for $9.7 million on allegations of defamation and wrongful dismissal.

In a decision released Friday, the Court of Appeal of Alberta rejected Northlands' bid to have the defamation allegations dismissed.

The appeal judges reviewed the decision made by Court of Queen's Bench Justice James Neilson in January, who initially rejected Northlands' request.

In its decision released Friday — five days after it heard the appeal at the law courts in Edmonton — the appeal judges upheld Neilson's decision.

"We see no reviewable error in the chambers justice's analysis on this point," the decision reads. "Having considered both the size and nature of the group, he concluded that Northlands failed to establish that the defamation claim was without merit."

Glenda Pidde, lawyer for the plaintiffs, said the swift decision shows that Northlands' lawyer had little substance to argue.

"You have to have grounds for an appeal, you have to show that the justice made the error," Pidde told CBC on Friday. "And there was no error."

Northlands had argued that it didn't defame or hurt anyone's reputation because it didn't name individual employees, and as such, people wouldn't be able to identify them as fired cashiers.

'I almost cried, I was so happy to know that judges agreed with us'​​ - Susan Pollard, plaintiff

Pidde disagreed and noted that her clients are easily identified as former parking cashiers.

"Anybody in cashier services could be a thief, they stole. Right? And here we have an employer that said he was terminating all of cashier services."

The group of 19 filed the lawsuit in March 2016.

Thirty-eight cashiers were fired en masse on October 5, 2015 after Northlands had two audits done on its parking services department.

The organization posted a notice and sent an email to 2,500 employees and 1,000 volunteers that it was terminating the cashiers immediately.

The organization claimed that the audits provided "compelling evidence that theft within the department was occurring on between 12-19 per cent of all transactions."

Northlands estimated it was losing $1 million a year due to cashier skimming.

CEO and president at the time, Tim Reid, publicly accused the full group of theft.

One of the former workers, Sarah Pollard, told CBC she's looking forward to the day in court.

"I almost cried, I was so happy to know that judges agreed with us," Pollard said. "Northlands has to come to terms and deal with what they did and the mistakes they made."

She said the defamation aspect of the lawsuit is important to dispel assumptions generally made by the public about the former cashiers.

She said potential employers would make the connection to Northlands and think 'Oh look, that's the thief. '"

"It'll be nice to clear our names, and that's what the defamation is all about — clearing our names and showing that we didn't do anything wrong and that we aren't a bunch of thieves."

In a written statement, Northlands said it wouldn't comment while the matter remains in the legal process.

No trial date has been set.

