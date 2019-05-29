On ice: Fort Edmonton's nordic spa cancelled

The proposed Nordic spa at Fort Edmonton Park is dead in the water.

Fort Edmonton Management Co. (FEMCo) announced Friday that the organization and the Edmonton Nordic Spa group have "dissolved their partnership," according to a news release.

"Both organizations worked hard to find commercially viable common ground, but in the end we could not make it work," said Darren Dalgleish president and CEO of Fort Edmonton Management Company in a release.

The managing partner of the Edmonton Nordic Spa group said in the release that the two groups were "not successful in finding a solution that had long-term sustainability for both organizations."

The nordic spa was originally planned to open next fall.

The company was expecting about 130,000 to 150,000 people to visit the Edmonton nordic spa each year.

The group of entrepreneurs who pursued the Edmonton project are the same owners of the Kananaskis Nordic Spa at the Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge.

The spa was set to be discussed at a city public hearing on Monday but has since been removed from the agenda, the release said.

The spa would have been on two acres of city-owned land.

The proposed development site currently hosts an overflow parking lot and runs parallel to the North Saskatchewan River.

Members of the Edmonton Nordic Spa group still want to open a spa and have started to look for a site.