Edmonton non-profit food truck serving 600 to 700 people in need of food per week

(CBC News)

As part of our Make the Season Kind campaign, CBC Edmonton is highlighting the work our community has done to help others in 2020.

As winter sets in and the weather grows colder, a local charity is working to improve food security in Edmonton by offering meals to up to 600 to 700 people per week.

Canadian Volunteers United in Action, an Edmonton-based non-profit, expanded its efforts to provide meals to Edmontonians in October with the use of food truck.

Twice per week, volunteers provide meals to walk-ups and offering deliveries around the city. Already, volunteers reach 300 to 350 people per day with the truck.

"Doing this with passion, this is the spirit of Canada," said Dicky Dikamba, executive director of CANAVUA, in an interview with CBC's Edmonton AM on Tuesday. "In Canada, people like to give time to other people or for their community.

"We have this program helping those people to give some time to others."

Local CANAVUA food truck brings meals to Edmontonians CBC News Edmonton Video 2:10 A food truck operated by Edmonton non-profit, Canadian Volunteers United in Action, serves meals to more than 600 people per week. 2:10

Dikamba said the food truck is open from noon to around 4:30 or 5 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday. The food they serve comes from donations and the menu changes weekly.

CANAVUA was created in 2009 to promote volunteerism in Alberta, especially within the Francophone community. One service it has offered for nearly a decade is a French-language branch of Edmonton's Food Bank, located at La Cité Francophone.

Their food truck allows them to provide meals on a weekly basis to people registered for their food bank, rather than relying solely on monthly food hampers. The food truck serves primarily Edmonton's Afro-Canadian, Indigenous and newcomer communities, Dikamba said.

The food offered at the food truck comes from donations with the menu changing weekly. (Supplied by Dicky Dikamba)

Roughly 15 to 20 volunteers work with the food truck with some involved after receiving help in the past from similar supports, Dikamba said.

Volunteer Richard Breton said he used to use drugs and live on the street.

"Now, I'm doing very well, so it's just a way to give back," Breton said. "I've been giving back money-wise, but physically it's my first time to (volunteer), give back and be part of helping people."

Looking ahead to 2021, Dikamba said he hopes to find more volunteers and more donations from individuals and corporations in order to keep the truck operating more days next summer.

With files from Min Dhariwal