Less money, more need: Edmonton non-profits struggle to fundraise during pandemic

Edmonton non-profits that rely on donations are struggling to raise money even as need continues to grow.

The Canadian Volunteers United in Action Society launched a program in October to fight rising food insecurity due to COVID-19.

Twice weekly at two different locations, the group serves hot meals from a food truck to hundreds in need.

But because of COVID-19 they won't be able to hold a casino night next month that raises roughly $75,000, the majority of their funding.

Executive director Dicky Dikamba said other funding avenues are not panning out either.

"It's not easy for us to raise money during the pandemic," Dikamba said. "We tried to approach some banks, we tried to approach some big companies. But the applications were denied."

Less funds, more need

The Alberta Somali Community Centre (ASCC) cancelled an annual event that raised $26,000 last year, mindful that many of their usual donors are also suffering financially.

The newcomer organization uses donations to feed clients and find them safe places to stay — demand that continues.

For instance, the organization can no longer house people in need with host families due to measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Though in-person services are no longer possible, many newcomers and seniors can't afford wifi or laptops. ASCC has a budget for 30 laptops but there are 125 seniors in need.

"Oh, my God, it's busier than ever," said executive director Habiba Abdulle. "It's more difficult for us to help people than before."

Abdulle said they're looking for creative ways to raise money.

Another organization finding new ways to collect donations is the Salvation Army. The agency has pulled volunteers who normally staff donation kettles during the holiday season.

Donations are being accepted online at Fill The Kettle.com and at malls through electronic donations.

The agency said it's well on its way to reaching its $550,000 goal, despite the current challenges.

"We've certainly seen a lot of folks who have given more this year than they have in the past," said Major Al Hoeft, the Salvation Army's divisional secretary for public relations.

"And some of them have said very clearly that the reason they're giving more this year is ... they realize it's a difficult year for so many people and they want to make sure that others are being taken care of."